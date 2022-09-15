This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 22

Darick Lee Allen, 23, Goodman, assault

Alexia Joye Belisle, 26, Washburn, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and driving while revoked/suspended

Isaiah J. Darris, 24, Jennings, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit and out-of-state fugitive

Luis Jonathan Ruiz, 36, Southwest City, domestic assault

Aug. 23

Charles Levi Beasley, 36, Goodman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, theft/stealing, DWI -- alcohol, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Josue Martinez, 32, Goodman, domestic assault

Aug. 24

Cody Wade Vance, 35, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Martha R. Cupp, 67, Anderson, trafficking drugs or attempt and unlawful possession of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance

Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 27, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Sharon L. Stanley, 63, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Aug. 25

Scott Olau Heckmaster, 31, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Benjamin Chase Ivey, 27, no address given, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action

Kelsey Dawn Millikin, 25, Anderson, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat

Sam Lee Moreau Jr., 40, Goodman, expired license

Amber Dawn Perry, 36, Springfield, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Aug. 26

James W. Majors, 47, no address given, unlawful use of weapon -- while intoxicated -- loaded weapon

Jerrod Tyler Stump, 23, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle, theft/stealing, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing

Aug. 27

Michael E. Girdner, 47, Carthage, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing

Juan Francisco Melendez, 45, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended

Saimon A. Neileen, 42, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license