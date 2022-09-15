This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 22
Darick Lee Allen, 23, Goodman, assault
Alexia Joye Belisle, 26, Washburn, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and driving while revoked/suspended
Isaiah J. Darris, 24, Jennings, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended, exceeded posted speed limit and out-of-state fugitive
Luis Jonathan Ruiz, 36, Southwest City, domestic assault
Aug. 23
Charles Levi Beasley, 36, Goodman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, theft/stealing, DWI -- alcohol, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Josue Martinez, 32, Goodman, domestic assault
Aug. 24
Cody Wade Vance, 35, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Martha R. Cupp, 67, Anderson, trafficking drugs or attempt and unlawful possession of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance
Dakota Robert Levi Smith, 27, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Sharon L. Stanley, 63, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Aug. 25
Scott Olau Heckmaster, 31, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Benjamin Chase Ivey, 27, no address given, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action
Kelsey Dawn Millikin, 25, Anderson, driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat
Sam Lee Moreau Jr., 40, Goodman, expired license
Amber Dawn Perry, 36, Springfield, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Aug. 26
James W. Majors, 47, no address given, unlawful use of weapon -- while intoxicated -- loaded weapon
Jerrod Tyler Stump, 23, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle, theft/stealing, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing
Aug. 27
Michael E. Girdner, 47, Carthage, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing
Juan Francisco Melendez, 45, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended
Saimon A. Neileen, 42, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license