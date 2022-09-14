Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Dylan K. Akins vs. Hope L. Cummings. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Chase M. Butcher. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin G. Hatfield. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Wendy P. Griffith. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Tazia N. Guerra. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Brenen M. Keeper. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Clifford D. Hayes vs. Craig R. Hayes et al. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Johnny L. Williams et al. Unlawful detainer.

World Acceptance Corp vs. Anita Pruett. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Amanda Shumate. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp vs. Warren White. Breach of contract.

Gem Estrada Trucking, LLC vs. AFAB Trucking & Excavation. Small claims over $100.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kevin W. Weems. Suit on account.

Ozark Dirt Company vs. AFAB Trucking & Excavation, LLC. Smalls claims over $100.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Richard Edwards. Breach of contract.

Bruce A. Harvey vs. Danielle Webb. Rent and possession.

State of Missouri:

Samuel P. Henley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin G. Hatfield. Failed to register motor vehicle and exceeded posted speed limit.

Terrill Kealiman Hano. Trespassing.

Felonies:

Keean Rogers. Statutory rape.

Raymond Blevins. Passing bad check.

Martha Rae Cupp. Trafficking drugs and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.

Miguel D. Marks. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Sharon Stanley. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Andrew Scott Cocchiaro. Domestic assault.

Clifford E. Reynolds. Theft/stealing.

Scott Olan Heckmaster. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Amber Perry. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Cody Wade Vance. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Frank Deleon Gutierrez. Sexual exploitation of a minor.

The following cases were heard:

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Jose H. Guzman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

21st Mortgage Corporation vs. William Houston et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Sheryl J. Madden. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Nelson Handy. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $15.50.

Tre' Anthony Henslee. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Frank Deleon Gutierrez. Statutory sodomy. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Samantha Michelle Ingram. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Benjamin Chase Ivey. Assault -- serious physical injury or special victim. Guilty plea. 15 years incarceration, Department of Corrections.