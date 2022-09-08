Soccer Falls On Penalty Kick In OT

ANDERSON -- College Heights Christian School scored on an overtime penalty kick opportunity to post a 2-1 victory over the McDonald County Mustangs Tuesday at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs slip to 1-3 on the year while the Cougars improve to 1-3 after winning the match, which was originally scheduled to be played at Joplin.

The Cougars broke a 0-0 tie with 15:18 remaining in regulation when they brought the ball in deep of the McDonald County goal and crossed it into the net.

But the Mustangs tied it at 1-1 when junior Toni Rubi scored a goal off a corner set piece with 9:28 left in the match.

"We've been practicing that play a little bit in training and it worked out for us," said McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey.

McDonald County managed two saves early in the overtime period before being whistled for the penalty that resulted in the match-winning goal.

"I really didn't see a whole lot of anything, and I watched the play," said Haikey. "I saw a bump, but it looked like a straight up shoulder-to-shoulder challenge for the ball and no real foul in place at all. But the referee saw it differently. You hate to lose like that."

He added, "You never want to go into the extra time anyway. You want to win the game in regulation. We play so many games in a week -- two games here, two games there -- and you really want to save the miles on these guys' legs."

College Heights coach Scott Yount said, "McDonald County played a good game. They've got a lot of speed, and their passing looked good as well. It was a tight match and could have gone either way."

Haikey said he saw "tons of effort" from the Mustangs, adding, "We didn't train (Monday). We played Saturday and beat Aurora 5-0 and I knew we were going to have a challenging week. I was a little worried about it because I didn't want (this game) to feel like a Monday. And it did kind of start out like a Monday, but they righted the ship. They're starting to see the game better. I've been trying to convince them that the ball doesn't have to be in the air the whole time, especially when we're playing some really big, dominant, in-the-air type players who might not be as athletic as us but definitely can get up higher than us. If we can play the ball down on the ground and keep possession ... we have tons of speed. It's like I told them last weekend, once we find the target and start going goal to goal we're going to be scary because we have so much speed all over the place."

McDonald County 5,

Aurora 1

The Mustangs wrapped up play in the Cassville Classic with a 5-1 rout of Aurora on Saturday morning, Sept. 3.

It was McDonald County's first win of the season.

Gio Gonzalez scored the hat trick for McDonald County with three goals and was named to the all-tournament team along with Antonio Delacruz.

Selvin Villatoro and Tony Rubi also had goals for the Mustangs.

Cassville 2,

McDonald County 0

The Mustangs dropped their second game of the Cassville Classic on Thursday, Sept. 1, falling to host Cassville 2-0.

Up Next

The Mustangs were scheduled to travel to Carl Junction for varsity and junior varsity matches, beginning with the varsity match at 5 p.m.