Religion: Set Pride Aside, Show Respect And Love To Those Around Us

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we sang happy birthday to Jerry Abercrombie and a couple of visitors. Our sanctuary was beautifully decorated for fall, and Doug Cory opened our service with prayer. Special prayers were requested for several.

The adult Sunday school class studied Amos 2:4-16 in the lesson, "Listen to God," taught by Rick Lett, which reminded us that God's judgment awaits all who ignore Him and His truth. Rhonda Hazelton did children's church.

Linda Abercrombie read John 14:1 and shared a devotional, "Faith Is A Choice." Even after difficult circumstances in life, we still have a choice of how we deal with them. We must continue to have faith in Jesus for God doesn't want bad things for us, only good.

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offering, and he and Rick served as ushers as Susan played "Sweet Hour of Prayer." We were blessed with special praise music from Jerry and Linda as they sang "What A Friend We Have in Jesus," and Karen Gardner who sang "Hide Me, Rock of Ages."

After reading Numbers 20:1-12, Pastor Mark Hall began Sunday's message, "Public Enemies.

As Brother Mark talked about the scripture, he told us that Moses was on a cross-country trip with people in the desert. He was hot and stressed and then the congregation wanted to know why he brought them there. In Moses' frustration, he had a tantrum, hitting the rock that God told him where the water was.

"Moses let his frustration become a relationship killer. It is human nature to grip, criticize and complain, but we only tend to accept that when it comes out of our mouths. Pride is also an enemy. When we lose control and get frustrated, why does it always seem to be around the people we love most?"

Brother Mark read Ephesians 5:22-33 and told us, "This is the only marriage book you will need. A woman's greatest need in a marriage is love and respect, and a husband needs respect from his wife. We can be disrespected in the world and still live in it. We can be disrespected on the job and still go to work, but disrespect at home causes frustration. When pride and frustration get involved, it forms a wall in that relationship, and that wall will grow. The simpler lifestyle from earlier times helped keep love and respect in balance."

With the help of some in the congregation, Brother Mark showed a skit about how unleashing frustration on the people we love can cause a wall to be built. "And when we pull in our allies, we are not in a fight anymore, but a war, and the wall gets higher faster. It takes two for a marriage, but if you lay your pride down, you can slow the wall down.

Jesus is the only one that can tear it down if we lay our pride down. Without Jesus, it will never all come down. What's it worth to have a solid relationship? Set your pride on the shelf, show respect and love and keep your mouth shut. It takes a little work and a lot of Jesus. Laying down the pride and frustration can be a chain breaker. Pride and frustration can kill a relationship between friends, neighbors and coworkers. Someone has to lay down their pride.

Moses let his frustration get him into the war. Pride is the original sin. Lay down your pride and frustration, especially with the people that you love. Jesus can help break the chain. You have two choices: you can reach out to Jesus, or you can do nothing and have a hopeless and helpless feeling. For a better life, reach out to Jesus."

Our hymn of invitation was "The Savior is Waiting," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction. May God bless Kristen for her decision to follow Christ.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.