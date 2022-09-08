Ogden, Moore Lead MCHS Golfers In First Match Of Season

BRANSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs opened their golf season competing in the Lady Wolves Shootout at Thousand Hills Golf Course in Branson led by senior Fayth Ogden's 100 on the 18-hole, par-72 course on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

"The heat and the hills really got to me late in the day. I struggled just finishing the last three holes," said Ogden, who shot a 45 on the front nine and a 55 on the back.

Ogden's 100 was 16th best overall and her lowest score since she started playing golf only three years ago.

Senior Kyla Moore shot the second-best score for the Lady Mustangs with a 104.

"In similar fashion, she struggled down the stretch as well, firing a 48 on the front side but finishing with a 56 on the back," said McDonald County coach Brent Jordan.

Junior Kelsey Lilly also shot her best round of her young career, carding a 114.

"Kelsey was solid today, avoiding those dreaded double pars on nearly every hole," said her coach.

Sophomore Scout Watson, who played her first-ever 18 holes of golf, shot a 125. Jordan said he was "pleasantly surprised" with her efforts on the day, especially considering this was her inaugural outing.

Freshman Raygan Allgood rounded out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs with a 130, hitting the pin on two different approach shots during her round.

Overall, the Lady Mustangs finished in a tie for 10th place with a team total score of 442. Nixa won the match with an overall team score of 375.

"It's always nice to get the first one in the books," Jordan said, "but I could not be more proud of how these girls battled all day!"

Jordan said the shot of the day came on the par 4 No. 5 hole, when Ogden, who was just under 100 yards away on her approach, holed out her shot for the only eagle on the entire day of play.

McDonald County vs. Purdy

NEOSHO -- The Lady Mustangs competed in a nine-hole match-play event with the Purdy Lady Eagles on Tuesday at the Neosho Golf Course.

Senior Kyla Moore recorded top honors with a 51. Senior Fayth Ogden's 54 was good enough for a silver medal finish. A two-way tie for third between junior Kelsey Lilly and freshman Raygan Allgood -- both with a 61 -- rounded out the top three.

"Kelsey was struggling a little bit," said Jordan. "She had hit one in the water and was short on her approach. Getting up and down from where she was ... that's what propelled her to a medal finish."

As for Allgood's day, Jordan commented, "Raygan has been crushing the ball. Getting better around the greens was key for her today."

Sophomore Scout Watson finished the individual scoring with a 67.

Moore's round of 51 saw her par only one hole, the par-5 No. 5, but her ability to save bogey or even a couple of doubles was crucial.

"I hit the ball off the tee pretty well today and my putting improved from last week," she said. "I still have a lot to improve on, but I'll take it."

Jordan said, "It's still early in the season. We need to improve in all areas of our game, but I like the start."

Up next

McDonald County was scheduled to play Marshfield on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Whispering Oaks Golf Course.