MCHS Softball Wins Conference Opener

ANDERSON -- McDonald County junior Nevaeh Dodson tossed a two-hitter against Marshfield and provided all the runs her team would need with a three-run home run in leading the Lady Mustangs to a 3-1 victory in their conference opener at Lady Mustang Field on Thursday, Sept. 1.

McDonald County improved to 2-1 overall with the win while Marshfield slipped to 1-4.

"Marshfield just gets better and better every time we see them," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "They came out and were clean, but we were ready to go from first pitch tonight and played through the last one."

Marshfield had the game's only hit through the top of the third, but the Lady Mustangs changed that when Analisa Ramirez laced a one-out single to center field and then advanced to second on Maggie Pratt's well-placed bunt single.

Dodson, batting in the leadoff spot, then stepped into the box with a song on her heart and the plan in her head to hit the first pitch she saw hard.

"Coach told me to sing a song, so I was singing one of the songs from Moana in my head," she said. "I was looking at the first pitch -- I always try to attack the first pitch -- and I knew my team needed me at that moment. I tried to do it for them."

The name of the song from the Disney movie is "How Far I'll Go." The first pitch went just far enough, flying over the fence in left-center field for her first home run of the season and the 3-1 difference in the game.

"You see it all the time in a game when the bottom of your lineup gets something going, and they did right there," Alumbaugh said. "We found a way to get two on out of the bottom three to give Nevaeh a chance. She had the chance to do damage with runners on and she came through in a big spot."

Even though the Lady Mustangs would get only one more hit the rest of the game on a line drive single to center field by Amanda Pacheco, the Lady Mustangs showed enough determination at the plate to keep the victory within their reach.

"That's what we talk about, just give us competitive at-bats at the plate all the way through the lineup," said Alumbaugh. "We have a lot of faith in anybody we have at the plate. We have great hitters one through 13."

Another reason the Lady Mustangs stayed in control was Dodson's pitching and the play of the defense behind her.

"I knew I just had to keep it out of the hitter's zone because I watched them warm up a little bit and I knew they would definitely attack the ball," she said. "So I was aiming to keep the ball away from their barrels."

The Lady Mustangs did commit a pair of errors to start the fourth inning that turned into Marshfield's only run, but two groundouts and a strikeout reigned in the rally.

"Bad things are going to happen and you have to overcome," said Alumbaugh. "We talk about having a 'flush it' mentality. You've got to move on to the next pitch and be ready to go."

Dodson said the win was important not only because it was the conference opener but also because the team needed a win after dropping a game in walk-off fashion two days earlier at Joplin.

"Every game is big, and this was a conference game," she said. "And one of the main topics in this game was to bounce back from that game."

McDonald County 11,

Willard 4

The Lady Mustangs picked up a home win against Willard on Friday, Sept. 2, at home.

The game was previously scheduled to be played at Willard but was moved to McDonald County because of inclement weather.

McDonald County 10,

Reeds Spring 0

REEDS SPRING -- Junior pitcher Nevaeh Dodson threw a no-hitter on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Lady Mustangs rolled to a 10-0 win at Reeds Spring.

Dodson struck out 16 batters while walking two.

The Lady Mustangs (4-1) scored two runs in the first inning, one in each of the second and third frames before tacking on four in the fourth. McDonald County finished its scoring by plating a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

McDonald County's 10 runs came on 11 hits. Leading the offensive attack were the three-hit games of Reagan Myrick, who crossed the plate three times, and Jacie Frencken, who drove in five runs. Myrick hit a single, triple and home run with Frencken contributing a single, double and home run. Katelynn Townsend added a single and a double and Maggie Pratt a pair of singles.

On Deck

The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to host Aurora today before playing in the Take the Lake Tournament Friday and Saturday at Mack's Creek.