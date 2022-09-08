MCHS Runners Perform Well At Aurora

The McDonald County cross country teams competed Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Hot Dawg Cross Country Invitational hosted by Aurora High School.

"Overall we did well," said McDonald County coach Ashleigh Griffin. "We had 13 medalists! Top 20 varsity boys and girls medaled and top 10 JV medaled. We had many that this was their first 5K ever, so we were getting a base time on them. The returners almost all improved times from this course last year by at least 45 seconds to a minute. Others came close to an all-time PR!

"It was a great start and fun to see some conference and district competitors as well. We are happy with where we are, but we are not complacent. We still have a lot of work to do to get where we want, so we will keep pushing forward!"

The McDonald County boys finished third overall. Providence Classical Christian Academy took first with 31 points, followed by Cassville 43, McDonald County 70, Carl Junction 112, Aurora 147, Marionville 178, Mount Vernon 197, and Valley Springs 215.

Hunter Leach led the Mustangs with a time of 18 minutes, 49.60 seconds, finishing sixth overall.

Lane Pratt was 10th at 19:14.55, while Blaine Ortiz finished 16th at 19:52.23, Devon Hickman 18th at 20:05.01, Corbin Holly 20th at 20:12.91, and Caleb Garvin 21st at 20:20.02 to complete the Mustangs' top five scores.

Tyler Rothrock ran a time of 21:01.83 to take 26th, while Cross Spencer finished 29th at 21:24.45 and Mason Burton 31st at 21:28.52.

In the junior varsity boys' race, Devin Stone finished third with a time of 22:48.35, while Kyler Goewert was fifth at 22:59.97, Elliott Palmer eighth at 24:52.88, and Wyatt Wilkinson 10th at 26:02.04.

In the varsity girls' race, McDonald County fielded four runners and did not have a team score.

Anna Price finished 16th at 24:34.14, followed by Clara Horton 17th at 24:40.43, Kate Cheney 18th at 24:49.65, and Madison Burton 19th at 25:08.24.

The McDonald County cross country varsity and junior high teams are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Seneca.