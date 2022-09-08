MCHS Athletic Director Starts Student-Athlete Leadership Team

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School athletic director Bo Bergen founded the Student-Athlete Leadership Team (S.A.L.T), a team that promotes student-athlete leadership opportunities and communication skills.

Bo Bergen, MCHS athletic director, founded S.A.L.T. this year. S.A.L.T is a team led by student-athletes and was created to offer student-athletes more access to Bergen and a more approachable athletics department at the school.

Various seniors represent different sports within the program, with an application process for students interested in participating underway and open until mid-September.

"I came up with this idea of, 'I want to be more accessible and more approachable, and I want to hear from our athletes on how I can best help them and have a positive experience participating in our programs,'" Bergen said. "I can't hear from every single athlete we have in the school, so I wanted to put together a leadership team and have them serve as the advocates for each one of their programs."

Bergen said students involved in football, volleyball, softball, golf, soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball, track, archery, bass fishing, powerlifting, cheer, MC pom, and marksmanship can apply to be a part of the program. Students in any grade can submit applications, and if they're not chosen to be a part of the program, can reapply next year.

Bergen said students chosen to participate in the program should be positive role models for other athletes and students. All current officers within the club were nominated by coaches and approved by Bergen.

"I want to have kids that are positive role models in the community," Bergen said. "We also want to be involved in community events. There's a community service aspect to this club."

Reagan Myrick, a softball player, is the current president of S.A.L.T. Myrick said she wants to be a leader in MCHS' athletic department and offer help to fellow athletes. "This will be a lot more people in a leadership role," Myrick said. "And with that, it helps certain teams and certain people within their teams feel more confident." Myrick said she plans to give helpful recommendations to students in the athletic department, offer help where needed, and be a positive leader in the school.

Cross Dowd, a baseball player, is the vice president of S.A.L.T. Dowd said that, through the program, he hopes to see athletes from separate sports come together.

"I think it's going to bring a lot of us together -- a lot of athletes from different sports together to bond and really communicate our opinions with Coach Bergen," Dowd said. "It's not just baseball, basketball, football, volleyball, softball -- we're bringing it all together as McDonald County athletics."

Analisa Ramirez, a softball, basketball, and track athlete, is the secretary of S.A.L.T. Ramirez said she hopes to represent her school well and help underclassmen learn their way around the school's athletics department.

"I want athletes to be more open to address problems with each other, whether that's with a teammate or a coach, or something they feel like we're lacking -- or anything that can make us represent our school better,"

Ramirez said. Ramirez said she wants leaders in S.A.L.T. to be leaders in various parts of the school, not just the new program. "I would like to see our athletes not only be leaders on the field or court, but in the classroom," Ramirez said.

Hunter Leach, who is involved in cross country, is the treasurer of S.A.L.T. Leach said he wants athletes to be more involved in the community through the program.

"I think this will be able to connect athletes from different sports a lot better and I think we'll be able to do things together, hopefully, like have other teams go to other games," Leach said, noting a strengthened sense of community amongst MCHS athletes.

Students interested in applying to be a part of S.A.L.T. must play at least one sport, must be willing to volunteer, must positively represent MCHS, must commit to attending monthly meetings, and must encourage athletic teams to support one another. Students can get applications from Bergen. All applications are due September 16.