McDonald County Press Obituaries For September 8

Virgil J. Carter

Oct. 7, 1943

Aug. 31, 2022

Our strong father, Virgil J. Carter, sadly passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born Thursday, October 7, 1943, at Huntsville; to Vernon George and Sibyl Sue Holt Carter.

Virgil was an amazing father and friend. He was always there for family, friends, and his neighbors. Virgil loved his country, proudly serving in the Navy for 21 years, getting to see much of the world. Virgil was highly skilled in skeet and trap shooting -- winning and placing in multiple state championships, including California, Texas, Florida, and New Mexico. He won and set records in multiple Armed Forces tournaments, being inducted into the Armed Forces Hall of Fame in 1996. Virgil's last round was a perfect 25 out of 25, a straight. He said that he "was going out on top!" We're sure they have already shot his hat in heaven. Dad, you will be missed.

Virgil is predeceased by his parents, Vernon and Sibyl Carter, his amazing wife, Mary Randall Carter, and several siblings. He is survived by his son Robert Carter and his wife Shauna, daughter Marsha Carter; grandchildren, Andrew, Tessa, Haley and Brayden; and one brother, Loy.

The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Alvin Reynolds officiating. Interment will immediately follow services at Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Bella Vista Sportsmen's Club for the "Virgil Carter" scholarship fund. Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

PAID OBITUARY

Andrija Crljen

Nov. 18, 1938

Aug. 25, 2022

Andrija "Andy" Crljen, 83, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Webb City Health and Rehab in Webb City, Mo.

He was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Brod-Posavina Croatia, to Tomaslav and Anna Crljen. He resided in Noel for over 25 years. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, gardening and visiting with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Surviving are his children, Andy Crljen (Claudine) of Signal Hill, Calif., Mato Crljen of San Diego, Calif., Virginia "Ginny" Wright and Elizabeth Crljen, both of Long Beach, Calif.; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Noel Cemetery in Noel, Mo., with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ruby Mae Haddock

Aug. 13, 1933

Sept. 4, 2022

Ruby Mae Haddock, 89, of Grove, Okla., died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Anderson, Mo., to Willie and Norma (Cook) Baker. She was raised east of Anderson and was a 1951 graduate of Rocky Comfort High School. On May 5, 1951, she married Robert Glenn "Bob" Haddock. They moved their family to Claremore, Okla., where she was a devoted homemaker. They retired to Grove. She enjoyed gardening and canning and was an avid volunteer with Claremore and Grove public schools.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Bob Haddock, on Dec. 30, 2011; three sons, Ray, Rick and Troy Haddock; and two brothers, Bobby and Bill Baker.

She is survived by four children, Terry Haddock (Marolyn) of Claremore, Okla., Sheryl Bunyard of Grove, Ron Haddock (Bertha) of Anderson, Tracy Haddock of Grove; and several grandchildren.

No formal services will be held at this time. Private burial will take place at Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo. Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Tobey Nadine 'Tompkins' King

Jan. 10, 1975

Aug. 26, 2022

Tobey 'Tompkins' King, 47, of Southwest City, Mo., died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

She was born Jan 10, 1975, in Neosho, Mo., to Guy Walter (G.W.) and Karen Lynn (Hobbs) Tompkins. She married Bobby King on Oct. 15, 2001, at the United Methodist Church in Southwest City. She was an educator and taught at Crowder College (Jane Campus), McDonald County High School, Southwest City Junior High, and Trinity Christian School. She enjoyed working at River Ranch during the summer season and tutoring students in math. She enjoyed deer hunting in the fall, and she helped coach several baseball teams in Southwest City.

She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Walter (G.W.) Tompkins; daughter, Tabitha Knight; son, Bo King; and grandsons, Payton and Basin King.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby King of the home; three sons, Matthew Knight, James King, Walter King; mother, Karen Tompkins; sister, Casey Stanley; and eight grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Oct. 15, 2022, in the Rendezvous Room at River Ranch Resort 101 River Road, Noel, Mo.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Sherron Sue Ellis

Aug. 3, 1940

Aug. 29, 2022

Sherron Sue Ellis, 82, of Pineville, Mo., died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Tulsa, Okla., to Charley and Nell (Stubblefield) Sanders. She was raised and attended school in Bentonville, Ark., where she resided until moving to Pineville in 1980. Her work history included nearly 20 years with Cooper Communities, Mercantile Bank in Pineville, and Jane Water Department where she retired in 2010 as office manager. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. On July 3, 1980, she married Earl "Tucker" Ellis, sharing 41 years before his death on Feb. 11, 2022.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Debbie Weirich; and all of her siblings, Wanda, Dana, Wilda, Brenda, Wilma, Frank, Amiel, Billy.

She is survived by her two children, Kevin Whited (Corinne) of Anderson, Lori Griffith (Scott) of Pineville; two step-children, Steven Ellis (Patti) of Centerton, Ark., Karen Perry (Greg) of Bentonville, Ark.; and 15 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church near Jane, Mo., with Brother Bruce Love officiating. Burial followed at Pineville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Ellis



King



Carter

