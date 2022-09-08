Lady Mustangs Lose Pair Of Road Matches

The McDonald County volleyball team was defeated 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Miller.

The Lady Mustangs (0-3) dropped the first set, 25-7, and then lost each of the second and third sets by scores of 25-12.

In junior varsity action, the Lady Mustangs fell, 2-0 (25-14, 25-20).

Diamond 3, MCHS 1

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Lady Mustangs dropped a 3-1 decision at Diamond.

The Lady Mustangs won the first set, 25-17, but dropped the next three sets, 25-9, 25-12, 25-21.

The Lady Mustangs' JV team lost 2-0 at Diamond, and the C team also lost 2-0 at Diamond.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are back on the road at Joplin on Thursday, Sept. 8, and will host their first home match Tuesday, Sept. 13 against Mount Vernon, followed by another home match on Sept. 15 against Carl Junction.