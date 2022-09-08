Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Hillary C. Johnson vs. Marshall R. Johnson. Dissolution.

Angelita O. Warne-Robin vs. Edward W. Warne-Robin. Dissolution.

Heather Elder vs. Carlier Elder. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Randy W. Bradford. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion.

Isaiah Aaron Collins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Aaron Scott Finley. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Brandi L. Mason. Fish without permit.

Tluang C. Thang. Use game fish for bait and fish without permit for non-resident.

Joanne M. Sherry. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Mariano Montoya. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Yang Kong. Use of game fish for bait.

Levi P. Vaughn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher B. Jackson. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Justin E. Moore. Fish without permit.

Jon R. Hupp. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Byron Hunt. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river.

Elmer J. Jiron. Fish without permit.

David L. Jones. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Amber L. Boyd. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Jennifer Buss. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Brandon K. Carter et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Randy A. Cornell et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Kimberly C. Alberts. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Aaron D. Allison. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

John Banks. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Randy W. Bradford. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Rogelio Castillo. Stalking. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jamie Francisco Figuero. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.