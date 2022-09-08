Council Discusses Establishing Deputy Tax Collector Position

GOODMAN -- The city council in Goodman discussed the idea of appointing a deputy tax collector during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor J.R. Fisher explained that, in his opinion, because the elected tax collector isn't available at city hall five days a week, citizens can't pay their taxes efficiently.

City clerk Krystal Austen said that a handful of people each week come into city hall to pay their taxes. Austen can take their payment, but she cannot provide them with a receipt as she is not the tax collector.

Alderman Bunch spoke against establishing the new title. He said that, for 40 years, there had not been a full-time tax collector on site Monday through Friday. Bunch noted that taxes could be mailed in, deposited in the collection box, or received by tax collector Meghan Sexson in person on the posted day.

Tax collector Sexson chimed in that 75% of the taxes she receives are sent through the mail.

"I would like to see citizens, who are doing their due diligence, pay their taxes and receive a receipt when they come into do so," Alderman Hallmark said.

"The position was elected," Alderman Bunch said. "If the city wants to change it, it should go on the ballot."

Alderman Hallmark replied that the question of making the tax collector an appointed position was placed on the ballot last year but didn't pass.

"Well, then the people spoke. You can't usurp the authority of an elected official by trying to hand her authority to another person," Alderman Bunch remarked.

Alderman Bunch also raised a number of questions, including the source of pay for the deputy tax collector. As it stands, the tax collector is paid 15% of the taxes that are collected.

Alderman Hallmark said she was not prepared to vote on the matter and noted that Alderman Bunch made a number of valid points.

The item was tabled until the next meeting.

The council also discussed establishing a "No Horn Zone" for trains passing through town. Mayor Fisher spoke with MoDOT and Kansas City Southern and reported that it would be a labor-intensive process but, if there is interest from the public, the city is willing to pursue the venture.

Alderman Clay Sexson pointed out a number of traffic challenges that would be created by the concrete barriers that would be needed.

Alderman Bunch suggested placing the zone in the area of the school to prevent breaking students' concentration.

On the other hand, Alderman Beth Hallmark pointed out that many want the trains to honk in the area of the school so that student foot traffic is aware of oncoming trains.

After discussion regarding a public hearing, the council chose to table the item until the next meeting.

Allen Harrison approached the council to request that the trash and debris in town be addressed. He said that trash is often blown onto his property from homemade trash bins that "sit by the street year-round." He went on to speak about the varying debris and dilapidated properties in town, as well as overgrowth and the pests it can attract.

Alderman John Bunch acknowledged Harrison's concerns. He said that a portion of those issues is being resolved with the new trash company providing standardized receptacles. Any remaining trash issues will be followed up by the police department writing citations.

Mayor Fisher assured Harrison that the city is in the long, legal process of cleaning up a number of those neglected properties as well. Alderman Beth Hallmark noted that there is an ordinance in place that outlines the time frame for placing and removing trash receptacles.

Amanda Sowder approached the council to voice concerns regarding a property adjacent to hers on Chase Street. Sowder said that the lawn on this property is as tall as the structure and hasn't been mowed this year. As a result, she says that the area is overrun with snakes. She also expressed concerns about scrap metal on the property and parking issues.

Police Chief Adam Scott said he spoke with the property owner prior to the council meeting and a citation would be issued the following day. Scott also inquired, "At what point do we mow the yard and bill them for it?"

The council agreed that was the practice previously, but it hasn't been done recently.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a water bill averaging at 212 S. School Street and denied a water bill averaging at 209 W. B Ave;

• Voted to transition bank accounts from Quickbooks to GWorks and condense accounts -- Alderman Clay Sexson voted nay;

• Paid bills in the amount of $49,565.05.