Chapter CD gives continuing education grant

Chapter CD of the P.E.O. presented a PCE (Project for Continuing Education) grant to Melissa Morgan on Aug. 26.
Chapter CD gives continuing education grantby Staff Report | September 8, 2022 at 4:05 a.m.
PHOTO SUBMITTED Chapter CD of the P.E.O. presented a PCE (Project for Continuing Education) grant to Melissa Morgan on Aug. 26. This grant is awarded to qualified deserving women to aid them as they resume their higher education. Melissa is in the Occupational Therapy Program at Crowder College. Pictured are Camille Hatcher, PCE chair; Kate Morgan, daughter of Melissa; Melissa Morgan; Rose Fowler, chapter president; and Peggy McMenus, PCE committee member.
