Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Sept. 9. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with The Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Bring your family and come over to Stella for an evening of fun! Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Goodman Fun Day and Car Show

The Goodman Betterment Club's Family Fun Day and Car Show will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Goodman Ball Park. There will be live music from Devin Hames, a Tug-O-War tournament, free inflatables, a mechanical bull, vendor booths, food trucks, raffles, and a pie auction. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy. There will be fun for the whole family. For more information, call Tiffany at 417-592-5451.

A Saddle Up for St. Jude Event

Sept. 16, 17, and 18, Butterfield, Mo., at A.T. Smith Ranch (directions on Facebook) -- Cost per rider for the entire weekend: Adult 16 and up -- $20; Child 15 and under -- $10. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Hospital.

Prizes for collected donations: $50 Collected • Free T-shirt or hat; $500 Collected • Free jacket; $1,200 Collected • Free Saddle or $500 Race Bros Gift Card.

Schedule of events: Friday -- Gates open with Bake Auction at 6 p.m. -- (Baked good donations welcome until start of the auction); Shockwave Karaoke following the auction

Saturday -- Organized Trail Ride at 8 a.m.; Benefit Auction at 6 p.m. Band following the auction

Sunday -- Cowboy Church at 9 a.m.; Organized Trail Ride at 10 a.m.; Awards Ceremony following completion of the trail ride.

For more information, contact: Dusty Long (Cassville) 417-342-1595; Penny Acheson (Pierce City) 417-476-5808; Terry Quarles (Webb City) 417-529-7706; John Schnake (Pierce City) 417-476-2337; Chris House (Cassville) 417-847-7761; Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Banner Church Revival

Banner Church of the Nazarene will hold revival services with evangelist Jeremiah Bolich on Sunday through Wednesday, Sept. 11 to 14. Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Missouri Extension to Speak on Estate Planning

Wesley Tucker, of the University of Missouri Extension Service, will speak on estate planning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Roy Jean Carter building at the Newton County Fairgrounds. The public is invited, and the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen's Association will provide a free meal. For more information, call Ron Rogers at 417-529-0901.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the senior center which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The address of the center is 623 Johnson Drive in Noel.