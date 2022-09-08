This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 14

Ricky Sean Gonce, 54, Noel, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and expired plates

Mike Ikosia, 30, Anderson, domestic assault and property damage

Aug. 15

Roy Leon Bumstead Jr., 35, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

William Houston Jr., no age given, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Angoluk Niffang, 44, Jay, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Aug. 16

Terra Faith Smith, 43, Neosho, counterfeiting

Jacob Stone, 22, Pineville, peace disturbance and public intoxication

Aug. 17

Garrett Wayne Jones, 32, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Komeng W.Y. Lee, 35, Springfield, non-support

Jessica Lynn Wilson, 31, Anderson, assault

Aug. 18

Frank D. Collier, 29, Anderson, domestic assault

Daniel Thomas Craig, 27, Pineville, theft/stealing

Gary Ray Sands Jr., 42, Joplin, non-support

Victor Haden Williams, 19, Anderson, theft/stealing/larceny

Aug. 19

Taila Maria Henson, 19, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 28, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle

Alexandria Peck, 34, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Aug. 20

Brett Allen Buffington, 33, no address given, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Rancher Dionis, 21, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Erin Elizabeth Hannan, 53, Joplin, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action

Montana Kane, 25, Mays, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Alex A. Reed, 29, Wichita, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid