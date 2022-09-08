This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 14
Ricky Sean Gonce, 54, Noel, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and expired plates
Mike Ikosia, 30, Anderson, domestic assault and property damage
Aug. 15
Roy Leon Bumstead Jr., 35, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
William Houston Jr., no age given, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Angoluk Niffang, 44, Jay, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Aug. 16
Terra Faith Smith, 43, Neosho, counterfeiting
Jacob Stone, 22, Pineville, peace disturbance and public intoxication
Aug. 17
Garrett Wayne Jones, 32, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Komeng W.Y. Lee, 35, Springfield, non-support
Jessica Lynn Wilson, 31, Anderson, assault
Aug. 18
Frank D. Collier, 29, Anderson, domestic assault
Daniel Thomas Craig, 27, Pineville, theft/stealing
Gary Ray Sands Jr., 42, Joplin, non-support
Victor Haden Williams, 19, Anderson, theft/stealing/larceny
Aug. 19
Taila Maria Henson, 19, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyler Matthew Parmele, 28, Anderson, tampering with motor vehicle
Alexandria Peck, 34, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Aug. 20
Brett Allen Buffington, 33, no address given, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Rancher Dionis, 21, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol
Erin Elizabeth Hannan, 53, Joplin, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action
Montana Kane, 25, Mays, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Tyler Matthew Parmele, 28, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle
Alex A. Reed, 29, Wichita, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid