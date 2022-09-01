Simmons Foods Aids SWC Fire Department

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Southwest City is one step closer to securing new safety equipment for the volunteer fire department after receiving a $50,000 donation from Simmons last week.

Fire Chief Shane Clark explained that the current bunker gear used is over 10 years old, worn, and nearing expiration, the outdated extrication equipment was purchased in 2001 and the self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs) need to be replaced, as well.

The department was recently approved for a USDA matching grant in the amount of $120,000 for equipment, of which Southwest City would have to provide $54,000. With the help of a Simmons donation, the city can move forward with purchasing the life-saving equipment needed.

"When Shane showed me the equipment these men were using ... Wow.," said Mayor David Blake. "The first cracked face mask I saw, it ignited a fire in me."

"We're thankful to have a company like Simmons Foods that wants to be involved in supporting our community," said Blake. "As a small town, there are many competing needs for our limited funding. This donation will help us meet a critical need for our fire department. Thank you, and God bless the people of Simmons."

Blake also took a moment to thank John and Eve Adams, who donated the land and built the fire department at its current location.

"This is one of the projects he loved the most," Eve said of her late husband. "So many times, as his health declined, these men aided and provided medical assistance to John."

Simmons also relies on the services provided by the department when emergencies arise at the factory just outside of city limits.

"As a member of the Southwest City Community, with 1,400 team members working at our plant just down the road, Simmons is grateful for the commitment of this dedicated group of firefighters. We are proud to be able to play a small role in supporting the community and these firefighters by providing funds for new tools and safety equipment that will assist in their emergency response efforts," said Todd Simmons, CEO of Simmons Foods.