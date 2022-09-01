School Lunches No Longer Free For All Students

PINEVILLE -- Over the past two years, all students in the McDonald County R-1 School System were offered a free lunch. Due to changes at the federal government level, free lunches for all are no longer offered.

Dixie Brooks, students' program coordinator for the district, is in charge of lunch programs districtwide. Brooks said free lunches were offered over the last two school years as a way to aid families that may be struggling at the height of the pandemic. Brooks said, although free lunches aren't offered to every student, the district still offers a free-and-reduced lunch program, which can be applied for at any time.

"Students that qualify for the free-and-reduced lunch program are students who qualify based upon their household income, or their parents' income," Brooks said. "There is also a direct certification that we get from the state that directly certifies students that are receiving any kind of state assistance. They could be a foster child, they could be homeless, they could be migrant, but it's a file that we receive from the state."

Brooks said out of 3,681 students that are currently enrolled in schools in McDonald County, 1,399 are enrolled in the free-and-reduced lunch program. Fifty-three percent of students in the program are direct certified through the state.

In addition to the free-and-reduced lunch program, Brooks said the school also offers a free supper through the after-school program. The supper program, CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), is offered and paid for by the Department of Health and Senior Services. Brooks said the district also offers a backpack program to feed children, in addition to initiatives to combat student food insecurity through MC4Kids.

Brooks said no school will let a child go without a meal, regardless of pay.

"Students aren't denied a lunch; the students here will be fed," Brooks said. "We make sure that we get the kids fed because, if a student can't afford lunch, it's not the kids' fault."

Janie Daugherty, director of nutrition for the district, ensured that no student will go without food in the county.

"We will feed our students," Daugherty said. "No child will go hungry, ever, not on the school district's watch! I can tell you, for sure," Daugherty said, noting students who are without money in their account can still go through the lunch line to get their meal.

Daugherty said, since lunches are no longer free for each student, she's become more concerned about hunger among McDonald County students.

"We serve the students three meals a day, and the reason for that is because there is such a pressing need here in McDonald County," Daugherty said.

Daugherty said that, last year and the year before, she saw more students eating lunch at school. Daugherty said lunch numbers are down, and more students are eating the free dinners offered as a part of after-school.

"Our numbers are down, which means fewer kids are eating breakfast and lunch," Daugherty said. "That does concern me because we want to feed kids. We want to make sure that they're getting that nutrition that they need -- the fruits and vegetables, the healthy nutrition that they need."

Currently, at elementary schools in the county, breakfast is $1.25, lunch is $2.35, and extra milk is $0.40. At the high school, breakfast is $1.50, lunch is $2.75, and extra milk is $0.40.

Parents concerned about the cost of their student's lunch are encouraged to communicate with their child's school, so accommodations can be made where possible. District representatives ensure every child will be fed, every day -- reflecting the school motto, "Every child, every day, whatever it takes."