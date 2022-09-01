New Covenant Clips Boys Soccer 1-0

The McDonald County boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday, Aug.30, with a 1-0 loss to New Covenant in the Cassville Classic.

The Mustangs controlled possession for most of the first half, including tallying four shots on goal, according to first-year coach Nathan Haikey.

New Covenant scored what would be the game's only goal with 16 minutes remaining in the first half.

McDonald County tried to find an equalizer, but New Covenant made adjustments and started playing more defensively, Haikey said.

The Mustangs, led by offensive pressure from Giovanni Gonzalez, Jose Mendoza, Aldo Sanchez and Elais Bail, got a shot on goal for Alejandro Cujedo, but the shot was cleared by a New Covenant defender.

"Strong and positive performance from all players at both ends of the field," Haikey said. "Defense was extremely strong tonight."

The Mustangs are back in action at the Cassville Classic on Thursday, Sept. 1, against host Cassville. The Mustangs will wrap up the 'Classic at 8:30 a.m. against Aurora.