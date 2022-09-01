Mustangs Drop Season Opener

MOUNT VERNON -- The Mount Vernon Mountaineers raced out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back against the McDonald County Mustangs on their way to a 31-7 victory in the season opener for both teams on Friday, Aug. 26.

The Mountaineers asserted themselves early with a big gainer on their first play from scrimmage. Even though the Mustangs stopped that drive, they couldn't do the same on Mount Vernon's next possession when sophomore quarterback Gavin Johnston completed a 40-yard pass to Layton Pendleton for a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left in the opening quarter.

"Our first offensive play, we busted for 59 or 60 yards and that certainly helps," said Mount Vernon head coach Tom Cox. "It gets you out of the hole and gets some juice flowing. That helped to kind of set the tone. But I told our kids, right after, that it's a long ballgame, and we kind of sustained it."

McDonald County's next series covered only 10 yards, ending with a punt, and the Mountaineers went back on the attack, taking the ball from their own 13-yard line back to the end zone 10 plays later when Braden Dodson scored on a 1-yard blast with 11:55 left in the second period.

The sophomore running back, who rushed for 960 yards as a freshman, finished the game with 183 yards on 24 carries.

Following a 25-yard Mount Vernon field goal with 2:20 left in the opening half, the Mustangs battled back for their only score of the game when, with 0:17.6 left on the clock, quarterback Destyn Dowd laced a pass to his older brother Cross Dowd from the Mount Vernon 4-yard line.

Cross Dowd managed to keep both feet inbounds at the corner of the end zone up against the orange pylon to seal the touchdown. Richard Gasca came on for his first extra-point kick, and the deficit was down to 17-7.

Mount Vernon recorded another touchdown on its first drive of the second half when Dodson scored from a yard out after Johnston, who finished with 216 yards on 10 of 13 passing, completed tosses of 20 and 13 yards to get his team down to the goal line.

The extra-point kick was good for a 23-7 lead with 8:42 left in the quarter.

The Mustangs answered with a long, determined drive that covered 76 yards in 17 plays. But incompletions on third and fourth downs from the Mount Vernon 3 saw the ball go back to the Mountaineers.

McDonald County looked to have grabbed some momentum back with an interception on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs lost a fumble on the very next snap, and the Mountaineers took the ball 63 yards in eight plays for another Dodson rushing touchdown -- this one from 4 yards out -- and the 31-7 final score with 6:59 left in the game.

"There were opportunities out there, we just didn't execute the little things and that's what it takes to go from a team with potential to a team that reaches that potential," said McDonald County head coach Kellen Hoover. "I don't think we reached our potential tonight. I think we're a lot better than what we showed. But that's how the game of football works. You don't get to win games just because you think you should have done some things better. You've got to execute."

Destyn Dowd finished with 17 completions in 29 passing attempts for 235 yards and one score. Senior Jack Parnell caught four of those passes for a team-high 78 yards, while Joshua Pacheco caught four for 65 yards. Cross Dowd also caught four passes with his total ending up at 44 yards. Weston Gordon caught two passes for 31 yards, Slyte Osborne two for 12 yards, and Malosi Sosef one for 5 yards.

Senior running back Jordan Saylor led the Mustangs on the ground with 22 carries for 87 yards. Parnell also tallied 4 yards on two carries.

"(McDonald County) did a great job scoring right before the half, which changed the momentum a little bit, but I thought our guys hung on to what we had. We weren't going to let go of what we had," said Cox. "Our defensive coordinator, Chris Johnson, said, 'That was a lot of work to win that game and hold them to 7 points.' They did so many good things."

Hoover said the Mountaineers "came in with a gameplan to put a lot of pressure on us," adding, "They used a lot of blitzers coming from the second level. I thought we picked them up for the most part but, at the end of the day, we've got to be a lot more consistent in a lot of spots. We just got outplayed and outcoached tonight."

He said he liked the way his team kept battling back after each big play by Mount Vernon, but he said that mental toughness will be tested after the loss.

"I think you can always improve your mental toughness," he said. "That's something that is hard to develop unless you go through adversity. We went through a lot of adversity tonight ... we're going to see how mentally tough we are this week finding out if we can band together and pick each other up."

The Mustangs host Marshfield on Friday night at 7 p.m.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mustang defenders Weston Gordon (46) and Destyn Dowd (15) wrap up Mount Vernon's Jarrett Zerby during their game Friday, Aug. 26, at Mount Verson.

