MCHS XC Teams Run 2-Mile Race At Neosho

The McDonald County cross country teams opened their 2022 season Saturday with a two-mile run at Neosho.

It was an individual race, and no team scores were kept, according to cross country coach Ashleigh Griffin.

In the girls' race, Clara Horton led McDonald County with a time of 14 minutes, 11 seconds, to finish 11th overall, while Anna Belle Price ran a 14:19 and finished 13th, and Madison Burton 14th at 14:24.

Kate Cheney ran a 15:05 and finished 22nd.

Mireya Sebastian ran a 19:09 and took 41st, and Keelie Hazelwood placed 44th at 23:51.

In the boys' race, Hunter Leach led the Mustangs with a seventh-place finish of 11:01, while Lane Pratt was 11th at 11:22.

Tyler Rothrock placed 15th at 11:30, with Corbin Holly in 19th at 11:40, and Devon Hickman 20th at 11:41.

Blaine Ortiz placed 24th at 11:57, with Caleb Garvin finishing 34th at 12:36, and Mason Burton 35th at 12:41.

Cross Spencer placed 39th at 12:54, while Devin Stone ran a time of 13:03, Kyler Gowert 13:12, and Landon Ball 15:09.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs are back in action Thursday, Sept. 1, at Aurora.