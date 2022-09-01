McDonald County Library News

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the McDonald County Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for his or her own library card.

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children's books, access to technology, and educational programming.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to adult classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At the McDonald County Library, you will find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including story time and Monday Meet-up for home school.

Libraries play an important role in the education and development of all children. The library has programs that serve students of all ages and collaborate with a number of organizations in the county such as Parents as Teachers, the local Head Starts, The McDonald County R-1 School System and NASA.

The McDonald County Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community. To sign up for a library card, please visit one of our three library branches, or if you want to learn more about the library's resources and programs, visit www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org.