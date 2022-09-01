Land Transfers

Linda L. Ahrens and Jim Ahrens to Trustee Chester Hobbs and The Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Chester and Roberta Hobbs Dated December 3, 2003. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Barbara A. Manning and Galen Manning to Trustee Chester Hobbs and The Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Chester and Roberta Hobbs Dated December 3, 2003. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Benjamin D. Collins and Abigayle R. Collins to Harvey L. McElroy. Sec. 26, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Clarence E. Morris and Helen L. Morris, deceased, to Ashley Morris and Ryan A. Severs. Sec. 34, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Ruby Jo Newell to Charles Kitchen and Ginger McGarrah-Kitchen. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 104.

Richard Lawrence Caywood and Illa Hope Caywood Living Revocable Trust Dated April 21, 2021, to Aaron Barnard and Gail Barnard. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Karen D. Cowger and William Cowger to Jane Doe, LLC. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Sandra J. Gathings to Rick Lett and Tarry Lett. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Renee Lett to Shannon Jo Hoggan. Sec. 25, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Carson Adamson and Shawna Adamson to Heather Kremer. Sec. 25, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

The Judd Family Trust to Danny W. Judd and Jonita G. Judd. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 29 and Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Mohamed Shirif Ahmed to Environmental Technical Services, LLC. Marshall & Noel Addition. Blk. 9, Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Darrell Allen and Sarah Allen to Jeremy Michael Ash and Sarah Ash. Sec. 6, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.