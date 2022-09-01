Lady Mustangs Swept In Season Opener

The McDonald County volleyball team was defeated Tuesday, Aug. 30, by a 3-0 score in its season opener at Carthage.

The Lady Mustangs dropped the first set 25-16 before dropping the next two, 25-19 and 25-11.

"Varsity played well but came up short in three sets," said head coach Logan Grab. "The girls were competitive and consistently attacked at the net. Defense is an area we will continue to focus on improving."

McDonald County (0-1) lost the junior varsity match by a score of 2-0 (25-14, 25-2).

In the C-Team match, McDonald County was defeated, 2-0 (25-13, 25-9).

The Lady Mustangs are back in action Thursday, Sept. 1, at Diamond.