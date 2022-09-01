Lady Mustangs Open With Win at Quapaw, Loss At Joplin

QUAPAW, Okla. -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs kicked off their 2022 softball season with a resounding 11-5 victory on the road against the Quapaw (Okla.) Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the first inning. After Quapaw tied it with two in the home half of the second inning, the Lady Mustangs went on a scoring spree, plating two in the third and one run each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings for a 7-2 lead.

Quapaw rallied with a three-run sixth, only to see McDonald County counter with a four-run seventh to seal the victory.

McDonald County pitcher Nevaeh Dodson scattered five hits and five runs -- two of which were earned -- over the seven innings. She struck out 12 while walking two.

McDonald County, which pounded out 13 hits while leaving 10 on base, was led at the plate by the three-hit performances of Jacie Frencken, who had two doubles, and Dodson, whose hits were all singles. Katelynn Townsend drove in a team-high four runs with a home run and a single. Natalie Gillming and Reagan Myrick each contributed a double, while Carlee Cooper added two singles, and Maggie Pratt one.

Joplin 4,

McDonald County 3

JOPLIN -- The Joplin Lady Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 walk-off victory over the McDonald County Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.

For the second game in a row, the Lady Mustangs (1-1) scored two runs in their first at-bat. Joplin answered with a single tally in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2. McDonald County scratched for a run in the sixth for a 3-2 lead before the Lady Eagles clinched the win in the seventh.

Joplin outhit the Lady Mustangs, 8-6, and left nine runners on base to McDonald County's six. The Lady Mustangs committed three errors to Joplin's one.

Four of McDonald County's hits were singles -- by Nevaeh Dodson, Katelynn Townsend, Maggie Pratt and Amanda Pacheco. Reaching base on bunt singles were Carlee Cooper and Reagan Myrick.

Dodson took the loss in the circle. She struck out 11 and walked four while allowing the four runs, two of which were earned.

On Deck

The Lady Mustangs, whose home game with Ozark was rained out on Monday, host Marshfield today at 4:30 p.m. and travel to Willard Friday for a 4 p.m. game.