I’m Your Huckleberry Rescue Exceeds Capacity As Number of Stray Dogs Increases

PINEVILLE -- I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, a volunteer-based animal rescue primarily serving Newton and McDonald counties, must turn animals away due to an increase in the number of strays in the area.

Beverley Bartley, a Huckleberry Rescue board member and the organization's intake manager, said she has recently seen an unusually high number of stray dogs in the area, something she believes may be caused by a lack of owners spaying and neutering their animals and owners surrendering dogs obtained in the thick of covid-19.

"We seem to have an unusually high number of strays, abandoned dogs, and owner surrenders -- more, really, than we can actually handle," Bartley said. "It seems to be an issue throughout the U.S., not just our area."

Bartley said I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue is struggling to house dogs, noting there are currently 47 dogs in the organization's system (with 17 of those being fostered) when the rescue can only comfortably house 16 to 20 dogs.

"We've been hit particularly hard, but all the shelters and rescues in the area are in exactly the same position," Bartley said.

Bartley said an issue she and individuals in the area are facing is that McDonald County lacks animal control and pounds for animals, forcing Bartley and citizens to contact shelters in other areas. Bartley said local shelters are so full that citizens must "call around" to find a location to take stray animals.

Bartley noted that "covid pets" add to the number of strays she's been recently trying to house.

"During the covid pandemic, a lot of people adopted dogs because they were at home," Bartley said. "And then, since they've gone back to work and the kids are back at school, the dog is now inconvenient."

Bartley said I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue has received a wave of calls from individuals in McDonald County, Newton County, and various towns in Arkansas -- noting many callers have been pointed in her direction.

"People are calling us, but we're already at capacity," Bartley said, noting she must prioritize the safety of the animals she is currently housing in her facility. "We are a 501c3 -- we all do what we do voluntarily and we rely on fundraising and donations, and there comes a point when you're just overwhelmed. And that's where we're at now," Bartley said with discouragement filling her voice.

Bartley said the only way for the problem to be solved is by pet owners spaying and neutering their animals, which I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue offers.

"The underlying problem here is that there are a number of people in this area who will not spay and neuter their animals, and we have to get at the root cause of the overpopulation," Bartley said. "We do offer a community spay and neuter program. If someone tells us, 'We can afford $20, and I need my dog fixing, we will organize that and we will pay the rest.'"

Bartley added there are low-cost spay and neuter clinics at Joplin Humane Society and at Spay Arkansas in NWA.

Bartley said overpopulation is an ongoing issue and encourages community members to spay and neuter their pets so rescues may better serve the community and avoid overpopulation.