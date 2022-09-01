Events Planned At Southwest City Arts Center

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Mark your calendars for an array of upcoming events in support of the beloved Southwest City Arts Center.

First, the Rustic Gypsies will be hosting a seasonal sign crafting event on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southwest City Methodist Church, 500 S. Main Street.

Attendees will have the chance to create one-of-a-kind decor featuring a "Hello Fall" or "Farm Fresh Pumpkins" design -- including a bow or floral accents if desired.

To reserve your spot, call 417-366-0498 and sign-up by Sept. 13.

The following Saturday, Sept. 24, the Southwest City Arts Center presents "A Lil Bit Country and A Lil Bit Bluegrass."

As the name suggests, performances highlight two local acts with a knack for playing heartstrings -- Greenland Station Bluegrass Band and Gary Frye.

Greenland Station Bluegrass Band was formed when two former schoolmates, Pam Baldridge on bass and Matt Tomlinson on guitar, unexpectedly reunited on the steps of an old school house where a lot of music was played over the years.

After getting together to jam a few times, they decided they really enjoyed it and wanted to take the next step. So Pam and Matt, along with Pam's husband Gary (also on guitar), formed the ensemble named after Pam and Matt's hometown in the Ozarks.

Rounding out the group are two more great musicians, Sam Coffey on banjo and Isaac McCutcheon on mandolin, with all five members adding their gripping vocals.

Self-described as a fun, traditional yet progressive band, Greenland Station is sure to get toes tapping and offers something for everyone.

Gary Frye grew up in Southwest City and graduated in Jay, Okla. He now resides in East Texas but graciously accepted the invitation to play in his hometown, where many friends and family are excited to greet him.

Frye has played his county and gospel tunes all over Missouri, Arkansas and Texas. He is a member of the Grapevine Texas Opry and was inducted into its Hall of Fame for winning Favorite Gospel Artist of the Year three years straight. Most recently, he performed at Music Country USA in Texas this August.

Joining Gary for this performance is Cliff Hughes, retired Oklahoma Highway patrolman and drummer from Jay.

Together, they are sure to be easy on the ears and enjoyed by all.