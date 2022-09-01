Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Camden Development, Inc. vs. Merilyn McGlothlin. Breach of contract.

Oliphant Financial, LLC vs. Fred Nelson. Breach of contract.

Olivia Kosmes vs. John Ackerman. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Tafavi Ruan vs. John Ackerman. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Tammie Davis. Breach of contract.

DNF Associates, LLC vs. Scott Haggard. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Discover Bank vs. Marcey Miller. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Asset Acceptance, LLC vs. Mary Payton. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Rachael E. Penn. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Cameron J. Steward. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kalob D. Champlin. Failed to have mud flap/fender on truck/trailer or have adequate mud flap.

Matthew Myers. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Vanessa R. Garcia. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shellea Collins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tazia N. Guerra. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Markus Mitchel Self. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Van N. Cung. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David T. Bennett. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Peter J. G. Walters. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

George Kemp III. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Roxanne Lee Spencer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

James M. Taylor. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Christa M. Towner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Seth H. Shockley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

David Randall Dean. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and failed to display certificate of vehicle inspection of approval.

Isaiah Aaron Collins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Rod M. Smith. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Connie L. Powers. Theft/stealing.

Saikrishna Pachala. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Preston C. Katzer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joseph P. Boyd. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Jonathan Daniel Miles. Driver operate commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Hunter D. Lupers. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction -- resulting in an accident.

James E. Jones. Animal abuse.

Kelsie B. Viles. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David T. Bennet. Failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Heather Renee Hill. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brian L. Ferrell. Driver operate commercial motor vehicle without seat belt.

Alejandro C. Canchola. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Zachary H. Smith. Littering.

Felonies:

Richard Gonce. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Rashania A. Owens. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Michael Ulloa. Passing bad check.

Levi Dallas Roper. Assault.

Roy Quick. Assault -- special victim and escape or attempted escape from confinement.

The following cases were heard:

Johanna Ramos-Ramos. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50

Dice M. Wilson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Jeffrey T. Woods. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $61.50.

State of Missouri:

Jorge B. Lopez Alvarez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.5.0

Kaleb J. Mathews. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Jorge Matute. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Jesus Menchaco Velazco. Failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $200. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jonathan Daniel Miles. Driver operate commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Wilmer U. Pacheco. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Lydia J. Rodgers. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Ten days incarceration jail.

Aron L. Rodriguez. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Cliff William Walker. DWI -- alcohol -- prior. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeffrey T. Woods. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $375.

Felonies:

None.