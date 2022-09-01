This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 7

Jake William Bolling, 34, Stroud, Okla. tampering with motor vehicle

Jamey Wayne Jones, 32, Republic, domestic assault

Janaleen Lihpai, 40, Anderson, defective equipment

Aug. 9

Jason Israel Russell, 41, Neosho, animal abuse and out-of-state fugitive

Sidney Cheyenne Thomas, 25, Jay, Okla., assault

Aug. 10

Michael Ben Ewing Jr., 36, Jonesboro, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Jason E. O'Brien, 47, Noel, theft/stealing

Aug. 11

Theresa Ann Chadwell, 61, Goodman, shoplifting, failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, gave false information to officer, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dikiri Ezra, 36, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle

Aaron S. Finley, 45, Goodman, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person

Aug. 12

Marshall Ray Brock, 19, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle

Michael James Dickens, 40, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Ricky Allen Kidd Jr., 46, Noel, theft/stealing

Aug. 13

Carson Cole Gortney-Browning, 20, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Lindsey Kylin Hardin, 32, Goodman, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility