This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 7
Jake William Bolling, 34, Stroud, Okla. tampering with motor vehicle
Jamey Wayne Jones, 32, Republic, domestic assault
Janaleen Lihpai, 40, Anderson, defective equipment
Aug. 9
Jason Israel Russell, 41, Neosho, animal abuse and out-of-state fugitive
Sidney Cheyenne Thomas, 25, Jay, Okla., assault
Aug. 10
Michael Ben Ewing Jr., 36, Jonesboro, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Jason E. O'Brien, 47, Noel, theft/stealing
Aug. 11
Theresa Ann Chadwell, 61, Goodman, shoplifting, failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, gave false information to officer, theft/stealing and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dikiri Ezra, 36, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle
Aaron S. Finley, 45, Goodman, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person
Aug. 12
Marshall Ray Brock, 19, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle
Michael James Dickens, 40, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Ricky Allen Kidd Jr., 46, Noel, theft/stealing
Aug. 13
Carson Cole Gortney-Browning, 20, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Lindsey Kylin Hardin, 32, Goodman, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility