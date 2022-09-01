A Healthy Church Spreads The Word of God And Is Generous, Kind, Helping

The congregation at Mill Creek Baptist Church was greeted by Doug Cory, and we wished Kenneth and Sheri White a happy 41st anniversary. Special prayers were requested for many, including the Darryl Day family, the Tobey King family and the Phyllis Woods family.

The adult Sunday school class studied 2 Kings 19. Pride leads to arrogance, but God hears our honest and humble prayers. Believers should humbly approach God when praying. God is the Ruler of the universe and will defend His name and His people. Terry Lett taught children's Sunday school and Le'Ann Parish did children's church.

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "What If?" and read 1 Peter 5:7, "Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you." It reminds us that worrying about what might happen is a waste of time.

Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers for the offertory. Jerry Abercrombie led the congregation in singing "The Old Rugged Cross," with Susan Cory at the piano, and we were blessed with special music, "Day by Day."

Before beginning God's message, Pastor Mark Hall told us that when God does good for us, we need to share it. "There are people who need miracles and God is still in the miracle business."

He then read Jeremiah 9:23-24: "'This is what the Lord says: Let not the wise boast of their wisdom or the strong boast of their strength or the rich boast of their riches, but let the one who boasts boast about this: that they have the understanding to know me, that I am the Lord, who exercises kindness, justice and righteousness on earth, for in these I delight,' declares the Lord."

Brother Mark told us that we all know one of these people: "the serial bragger." "Theirs is always the best, but the Lord tells us to brag not about ourselves but that you are saved by a God who is just and can save. There are two people: those who have a heart for God and those who don't. A circumcised heart is a heart for God that shares His kindness and justice as He does."

Brother Mark then read James 1:27, "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world." He then talked about what makes a healthy church and said, "There are 2,000 verses in the Bible that deal with helping or giving to the poor. Give to people that can't repay it without asking if they deserve it. Sometimes there are rewards for that on earth, too. Helping others is a blessing to us, too."

In talking about what makes a church healthy, Brother Mark told us that a healthy church is "a generous church, it is a kind and helping church, it is in the word of God and it can't help but speak about all the good they've seen and heard from God."

As Brother Mark talked about each of the characteristics of a healthy church, he referred to Galatians 6:10 which tells us to do good to the members of our own body. He read Acts 17:11 and reminded us "do not trust anyone to read your Bible for you. The United States is in the shape it is in because too many trust others to read the Bible for them." As he referred to Acts 4:18, he asked, "How can you not tell others what God does for you? If you want to brag, brag about heaven, being saved and what the Lord does. That's how the gospel gets out to others. Brag on Jesus, not yourself. Don't get so busy with your own things that you forget to brag on God and what Jesus does. We need God in every aspect of our life. That makes a healthy church."

Our hymn of invitation was "Trust and Obey." Rick gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., and Wednesday night Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.