Victim Advocate Moving To New Office

Renovations at the McDonald County courthouse will provide victim advocate Dana Banta with a larger area to work in with more privacy for victims.

Banta said the prosecutor's office, which she works out of, will move from the back of the building to the front, and there will not be a window where her area can be seen.

Also new this year is a change to protection orders, she said. When making a request for a protection order, victims may request to have their pets protected. There is a check box on the form that states the stalker or abuser is abusing or threatening to abuse the petitioner's pet. Banta explained that, sometimes in a domestic situation, the abuser will use the victim's animal as a threat.

After one year, the petition for protection auto-renews for a year, she added.

Banta also said McDonald County has now had a victim advocate for 20 years and she has been the advocate for 18 and a half years.

Banta serves as a liaison between the prosecutor and victims. She meets with victims and answers their questions about the court system. She can get a question to the prosecutor for them or, if the prosecutor has a question for the victim, she can manage that too. She also provides referrals to victim services such as Lafayette House (a shelter for women that provides counseling), referrals to legal aid, and the victim compensation fund which helps pay out-of-pocket for unexpected medical bills for victims. She also notifies the victims of upcoming hearings so they can attend if they choose to do so.

She writes a grant each year to keep her position funded. It is currently funded by the Victims of Crime Act, a federal grant.