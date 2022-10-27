Tiff City Fire Chief Talks New Volunteer Prospects

TIFF CITY -- Nate Walter, Tiff City Fire Chief, took over the position in April. Walter said there are four new staff members, various individuals interested in volunteering, and incoming equipment.

"Since April, we've added four people, and there are four people here tonight that are interested," Walter said, smiling at the prospect of new volunteers. "We do have new young people that are interested in joining, and that's one of the biggest things."

Walter said the department is waiting for radios that have been ordered to come in. Walter noted he's looking into possibly upgrading trucks within the department as well.

Walter said, this year, there has been an increase in grass fires due to the drought earlier in the year, and medical calls. Walter added that structure fires have been consistent in number from years prior.

Walter said the department's biggest asset is the community.

"The biggest asset to our department is our community, and without the community support we wouldn't be here to do what we do."

Walter said communication with neighboring fire departments had gone smoothly this year, something he prioritizes and hopes to see more of next year.