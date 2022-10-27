SWC Police Department comprised of four officers and one K-9

Southwest City -- For the first time in a long time, the Southwest City Police Department is comprised of four law enforcement officers and one K-9 partner.

Officers Jason Williams and Michael Akins are the newest additions to the force.

Akins hit the streets of Southwest City in May, and with the support and generosity of the community, was training with a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, Rocco, shortly after.

The pair are trained in narcotics detection, tracking and building searches -- which has proved useful within the community as well as surrounding jurisdictions.

Williams joined the department this summer after a 15-year hiatus from law enforcement while he served in the military. Prior to that, he served the community of Noel alongside Bud Gow, who now holds the title of the chief in Southwest City.

Each officer undergoes 24 hours of continuing education each year as well as proactive, supplemental training within the community. Gow explained that he likes to work closely with surrounding agencies to better prepare for and combat crimes plaguing the area.

As well as adding a full-time K-9 unit, last year Southwest City was able to outfit an existing vehicle to accommodate Rocco, secure new bullet-reistant vests and update radar equipment.

In the coming years, Gow said he hopes to see a new patrol vehicle and an additional officer to meet the needs of the town.

Gow also asks that the public not hesitate to reach out and contact the police about any concerns they may have.

"If we don't see it or hear about it, we can't do anything about it," he said.