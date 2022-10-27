SWC Council Increases Court Budget

SOUTHWEST CITY -- The city council in Southwest City unanimously passed a resolution to increase the budget for the Pineville municipal court from $900 to $1,700 in order to accommodate the extra workload put upon the court.

With the budget increased, the court will be able to continue its work while, at the same time, saving money for the processing of tickets and other court-related responsibilities.

In 2019, the Pineville municipal court was contracted to process ticket violations and warrants for SWC. For a time, the number of tickets and warrants was reasonable. But as the years progressed, the workload became more than the court employees could handle.

"And (Southwest City) was averaging like six, seven tickets a month," said Sylvia Deering, court administrator in Pineville. "Now, they're averaging like 32 tickets a month, so we haven't had an increase since we took this in 2019."

With the extra workload, many of the workers have to work nights and weekends. This workload puts the court in a difficult spot.

"I work full time for Pineville. So, with this being a contract for work, we can't have overtime. So we come in on the weekends and do it."

But the Pineville municipal court isn't contracted only to Southwest City, but to other towns as well, like Goodman and Lanagan, which followed in 2020.

The city council approved raising the budget from $900 to $1,700 but, initially, council members were concerned about the cost and asked if it would be possible to hire more hands to handle the workload.

Police Chief Bud Gow assured the city council that hiring more hands would cost the town "at least $5,000, if not more."

The council approved the increase, and now the Pineville Municipal Court will have the resources it needs to keep the processing of Southwest City's citations and warrants running smoothly.