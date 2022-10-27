Students Learn About Bus Safety

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County School District's department of transportation held bus safety drills for Bus Safety Week on Oct. 18 and 19.

On Oct. 19 at Anderson Elementary School, bus driver and driver trainer James Brewer walked a group of third graders through the safety features of a bus and safety procedures.

He explained the front doors to the bus are automatic and that they can use a lever to open the doors in an emergency. He demonstrated an improper manner of sitting and the proper way to sit and warned students they could be seriously injured if there was an accident and they were seated improperly. When seated facing forward, he said, students are safe because, in the case of an accident, the seats in front of them are padded and designed to absorb impact. He said for safety reasons, students should keep the aisles clear of objects.

He also informed students that adults are not allowed on the bus, other than staff members who have badges. Brewer said bus leaders know how to put the bus in park or neutral, operate the radio and call for help in case of an emergency. Then he demonstrated how to open emergency windows and the emergency hatch to the roof. At the end of the presentation, Brewer showed the students how to exit through the back door.

Director of Transportation Doug Coberley said, "Since this is Bus Safety Week, we're going through bus evacuations to make sure kids are prepared in case of an emergency. Safety is our number one thing. I think it's great that we have a Bus Safety Week. Every year we have the opportunity to point out to the public and everyone else the importance of bus safety."

He said the public should remember to stop when the buses stop. It will only delay them for a minute, he said. He also added that, during the drills, the department is focusing on behavior on the bus because that affects the drivers' ability to do their jobs.

Buses are safe, he said.

"(Students) are safer on the school bus than they are riding with their parents, even without seat belts. They're designed to be safe. The color of it, the size of it, all the lights, the safety features inside. It's designed with metal roll bars in the top that keep it from collapsing if it rolls over. They're designed for safety," he said.

The transportation department has 62 buses and 42 routes. The longest routes are three regular routes that are 110 miles per day and three special education routes that are 150 miles per day. The department drives 3,500 route miles per day and 594,000 miles per year. There are 63 drivers on staff, and 2,100 students per day ride the buses. The district is 429 square miles. The department uses roughly 9,500 gallons of fuel per month.