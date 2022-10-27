Southwest City Fire Department Seeing Improvements

Southwest City -- The Southwest City Fire Department is on track to see improvements to the water system that firefighters rely on and updates to equipment critical in the effective response to life-threatening emergencies.

The 14-person volunteer department was recently able to purchase new bunker gear, self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs) and extrication equipment commonly referred to as the "jaws of life" with the help of a $50,000 donation from Simmons Foods.

The city of Southwest City was also able to secure a grant that will, among other things, replace outdated and under-equipped water infrastructure throughout town. As a result, the overall water pressure will increase and capacity will improve, allowing firefighters to fight fires more effectively.