Sheriff Says Office Benefits From New Equipment

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson said the Sheriff's Office is running smoothly this year, with efficient staff and new resources. Evenson said there are no new staff members this year.

Evenson said the County Commission purchased seven vehicles for the department. Evenson said the Sheriff's Office got a robot through the Department of Defense, and the department only had to pay shipping, which totaled about $600.

"It was a $177,000 piece of equipment," Evenson said. "We have two robots, the newest one has remote arms and cameras; it's got a 300-yard range. We're still training with it, but it's going to be a piece of equipment we can send into a dangerous situation and assess, so we don't have to send a person. Whether that's explosives or someone that's barricaded and armed, or even just clearing a building where there is a credible threat that something bad could happen."

Evenson said Black Rain provided the department with 20 new Black Rain rifles for the SRT team and deputies.

"We traded some old surplus guns that had been seized and had dispose orders, and we traded that, and they actually donated at least half of the cost," Evenson said. "They gave us above market value for those items, and then they donated the difference."

Evenson said one of the successes the department has seen this year is decreasing the number of burglaries in the county.

"The first success is knocking down the raw numbers on the stealing," Evenson said. "We're still having a lot of auto thefts."

Evenson said he is proud of his department and wants to continue the successes he's seen into next year.

"I want to brag on my crew. They just take care of stuff. They're very good. And I want to continue the successes and improve upon the successes we've made," Evenson said. "I just want to make it better, and I see these guys doing the same thing."