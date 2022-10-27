Religion: We Should Never Doubt God And His Promises

Everyone enjoyed dinner, games, a hayride, and fellowship Sunday evening with our fall fellowship at the church. We had a great turnout and it was time well spent in fellowship. We also thank God for the rain he sent this week. We are so grateful for his many blessings.

Doug Cory greeted the congregation Sunday morning as we gathered to worship. Prayers were requested for many, including the Stauber and Woodfill families, Cleo, Becky, Susan, and Elmo Crosby.

The children's Sunday school class taught by Terry Lett learned about Noah's Ark, and the adult Sunday school class continued its study of Hosea with the lesson, "The Hollow Promises," taught by Shelley Hall. The lesson reminds us that "God despises false repentance, delighting instead in undivided loyalty."

After reading Genesis 22:1, Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "I Doubt It." We should never doubt God and His promises. When we may doubt, we are to obey God and keep going in faith to find our path to peace.

Mitchell Lett asked God to bless the offertory, and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

With Susan Cory at the piano, Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns, with special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie and Mrs. Whitehead.

Pastor Mark Hall brought us God's message from Matthew 5:14-16 in Sunday's sermon, "I Saw The Light." In the scripture, Jesus tells us, "You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let our light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify our Father in heaven."

Brother Mark began by telling us that every church struggling today to keep its doors open may have one thing in common. "Maybe no one wants to come to church because it is dark there. We all look for light. The light has gone out in too many of our churches today. Is our light hidden under a basket and no one can see it? Light always overcomes darkness. Are we dedicated to keeping the light shining? Others count on it. Jesus is the light of the world. We are to be, too. Our light is a reflection of God's light to lead others to Him. If our light doesn't shine, how can we shine it on Jesus? We can't reflect light if we are too far from the source. The closer to God we are, the nearer He draws to us. The more we stay polished, the brighter we shine. Part-time faithfulness doesn't produce much light. We let our light shine and then it goes out."

Brother Mark continued by telling us that we have a circle of influence. "Someone is always watching us. We can draw them to God if our light shines. People come to the light. You gotta keep the light shining just like the Motel 6 motto, 'We'll keep the light on for you.'" Brother Mark referred to Matthew 5:16 and reminded us that too many times we do good works but, when we do, we shine the light on ourselves or someone else instead of Jesus. "Keep the light on Jesus. The light is to lead to Jesus, not us. The light should always lead to the Lord. That is the saving light. Do you have a light to shine? Do you need to get your light turned on? Where is your light shining?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Only Trust Him," and Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

