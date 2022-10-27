Protect and Serve — Anderson Police Department

ANDERSON -- In the last year, the Anderson Police Department has hired various new employees as well as obtained new equipment for the department. Police Chief David Abbott said the department is working efficiently.

"I do have new staff. Kyle Kuhn is new and Joseph Forthun," Abbott said, nodding.

Abbott said for equipment, two Tahoes have been ordered, dashcam servers have been updated, and the department is using a new K-9.

Abbott said one of the biggest changes in the department this year has been Lieutenant Michael Willet's resignation. Willet is now working as a student resource officer for the McDonald County R-1 School District.

Abbott said victories within the department include Kyle Kuhn becoming a certified taser instructor and the possibility of sending an Anderson Police officer to train within the D.A.R.E. program to start instructing D.A.R.E.

Abbott said the department has been "smooth sailing" and he hopes for the same next year.