Protect and Serve — Anderson Fire Department

ANDERSON -- David Abbott, Anderson fire chief, notes the department has not acquired any new employees this year but has gotten new vehicles. Abbott said it had been a successful year for the department overall.

"We have gotten a couple of new trucks," Abbott said, nodding his head.

Abbott said the department had seen a fairly consistent number of fires this year in comparison to previous years, noting the number of fires was slightly heightened during a drought earlier in the year.

"The drought gave us a little bit more grass fires but, other than that, nothing more than normal," Abbott said.

Abbott said all his staff has been safe this year, with no injuries to report. Abbott said he has a good department and is proud of it. Abbott also noted his department works well with others in the area, something he prioritizes.

"We've got a really good working relationship with all the other departments around," Abbott said. "We've got a good staff of 22."