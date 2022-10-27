Prosecutor Talks Staff, Space

PINEVILLE -- Maleia Cheney, McDonald County prosecuting attorney, said her department had a successful year, noting new staff members and upcoming building changes.

Cheney said Timothy Intessimone was hired this year and Raina Maldonado was hired at the end of last year. Cheney said Intessimone is a McDonald County native.

"I hired Timothy Intessimone as the assistant prosecutor, he is a McDonald County native, his family is in the Rocky Comfort area and he's been a great addition to our team," Cheney said. "He is also very pro-law enforcement like I am and very into a collaborative effort between the sheriff's department and our office."

Cheney said another update for the department is its office space, which is currently being remodeled.

"The entire courthouse remodel has been going on and their aim is to make this a judicial center," Cheney said. "So, the remaining offices in this building will all be related to court functions."

The department had a treatment court fundraiser at a Republican Club meeting in September where the group raised over $1,000.

"We raised over a thousand dollars for the treatment court, and that group has been really supportive of our effort," Cheney said. "I feel like the treatment court is one of the parts of this job that every person in my staff is super dedicated to."

Cheney said one of her main goals is to improve the community by offering individuals in treatment court the assistance they may need while making them more productive members of their communities.

"We're getting families reunified and these people are making great strides, keeping and maintaining employment and their sobriety."

Cheney said the department had seen a decrease in property crimes and an increase in treatment court graduations.

Cheney said she is running for another term as the McDonald County prosecuting attorney, with voting set to take place on Nov. 8.