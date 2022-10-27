Pineville Marshal Reports Good Year

PINEVILLE -- The Pineville Marshal's Office has had a successful year, according to Pineville Marshal Christopher Owens. Owens said one new patrolwoman had been hired this year.

Owens said Patrolwoman Jessica Dulany had been added to the staff, and the department has acquired a new vehicle.

"I recently obtained, through the Department of Defense, a one-ton Ford truck and we're going to try to make an emergency response vehicle out of it for major accidents," Owens said. "I'm going to try to get a snowplow for it so I can assist with the clearing of the roadways."

Owens said the department had seen a spike in vandalism this year and a decrease in traffic accidents. Owens said reports are also up 30%.

Owens said his team had showcased effective investigative skills, which was proven in a recent case.

"We had a burglary at the doctor's office, and we were able to recover all of the stolen items, including some that they didn't realize were missing," Owens said. "We recovered a large amount of money, jewelry, all within a couple of days. Start to finish, and we had a suspect in jail."

Owens said goals for the department next year include remaining fully staffed as well as continuing to offer 24-hour coverage.

"I'd like to maintain our 24-hour coverage that we've always been so proud of having," Owens said. "We want to maintain the status quo and keep things running properly," Owens said, noting things are currently going well within the department.

Owens said he is pleased with his department and the things that have been done in the last year.

"I've been really proud of the department," Owens said, nodding.