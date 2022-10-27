Pineville Fire Department Benefits From New Gear

PINEVILLE -- Pineville Fire Department has had a successful year with department staff noting a successful Jesse James Day fundraiser and new fire equipment.

Zac Payton, public information officer, began his new job dealing in public information about a month ago. Payton said the department has hired no new staff in the last year but has acquired new equipment.

"We've gotten some new equipment," Payton said. "Some new helmets, some new placards, so everyone is easily identifiable on scene. We got new bunker gear, and new hoses on the way."

Payton noted the department also qualified for a grant that allows the purchase of several new pieces of equipment.

"We qualified for a grant that gave us several new portable radios for communication, a ventilation fan, and rechargeable flashlights for all the trucks," Payton said.

Ryan Drake, Pineville Fire Chief, said Jesse James Days was a huge success this year, with the department raising just under $20,000.

"It's been one of our biggest years yet, for sure," Drake said, nodding.

Drake said proceeds from the event help pay the department's yearly bills and will pay for a new hose and new emergency lighting upgrades on a department engine.

Payton said the department had recently "revamped" its training program and will continue to do so into the next year.

"We've revamped our training program," Payton said. "We do monthly trainings now; it's an in-house training every month, and we now have a much tighter training schedule."

For upcoming events, the department will host a family-friendly Halloween event on Monday in the fire department and will host a chili dinner on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.