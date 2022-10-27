Pineville Board Revises Cat Ordinance

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved an amended version of the city's feral cat ordinance.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the word "disposal" had been removed from the ordinance. One of the aldermen had objected to the word in relation to the cats, saying it sounded like the cats were being euthanized. The ordinance provides for feral cats to be trapped in a swing-door trap that does not harm the animal and taken to be spayed or neutered and then released back into the city. Feral cats that are spayed or neutered will have an ear clipped to be designated as feral cats, the ordinance says.

Sweeten said he has signed a contract to coordinate with I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue to transport the cats to the facility to be spayed or neutered.

Also Tuesday, Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley presented two change orders for the Big Sugar water project. The first one was for work at Fifth Street and Sugar Street and would include 300 feet of water line, a fire hydrant, and putting in a valve and water service for housing in the area. He estimated the cost would be $17,351 for parts and $19,800 for two to three weeks of labor. He said this change order did not have to be addressed immediately.

The second change order was for an existing water line at Eighth Street that needs to be tied onto a line at Fifth Street. Tinsley said the price would be $7,200 for labor and $3,009 for parts.

Sweeten said he thought the board should wait until budget time on the first change order. The first change order was tabled, and the second one was approved.

The board discussed a water extension on W Highway. Sweeten said some county residents about 4,000 feet outside of Pineville are being annexed in and want water. The city had to get the right of way from the Missouri Department of Transportation, and that has been approved. Tinsley estimated the cost for parts for the project would be $250,000 to $300,000.

The board voted to put the project out to bid.

Tinsley also told the board he needed to order some meter setters. He said it would take a year to get them after he ordered them. He got a quote for 10, he said, but thought he needed 20 at $300 each. Alderman Scott Dennis suggested getting 30 because the price would not be going down. Sweeten suggested getting 40. The board approved a motion to order 40 meter setters at a price of about $12,000.

In other business, the board: