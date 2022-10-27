Mustangs Stampede Patriots, 40-14

GRANBY -- The McDonald County Mustangs used a strong running attack to stampede their way over, around and through the East Newton Patriots, 40-14, on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Mustangs (5-4) ran for 365 yards on 41 carries and added another 72 yards through the air for a total of 437 yards in the game. And on the other side of the ball, the McDonald County defense held East Newton (0-9) to 142 yards on 38 carries and 18 yards through the air on three completions.

McDonald County head coach Kellen Hoover said it was all part of the plan for his squad.

"We made it our goal, our mindset, to be the most physical team out there and part of that is getting in our two-back stuff: two backs, two tight ends and going right at you," he said. "We're going to try to be very physical and I thought we did that tonight."

He said his players played with a "great mindset tonight," adding, "From the moment they got on the bus you could see it in their eyes. They were on a business trip."

The Mustangs hit the Patriots with two early scores, the first a 23-yard pass from Destyn Dowd to Jack Parnell and the second a 64-yard run by Joshua Pacheco, who would finish the game catching two passes -- both for touchdowns -- to go with the one rushing TD.

Even though the visitors missed both point-after tries, they still owned a 12-0 advantage by the 5:38 mark of the opening quarter.

The Patriots regrouped after the opening haymaker, getting on the scoreboard with a 1-yard plunge by Ty Bowman, who then kicked the PAT to pull his team within 12-7 with 11:17 left in the first half.

That score wouldn't stand for long with Dowd passing to Pacheco for a 20-yard scoring strike. Sam Barton made good on the two-point run to give the Mustangs a 20-7 lead with 8:36 on the clock.

Dowd scored the next touchdown for the Mustangs, recovering a fumble on the Patriots' next possession and taking it back 40 yards for a 26-7 cushion at the 5:47 mark of the half.

Dowd then stopped the Patriots' next drive by intercepting a pass and, four plays later, the Mustangs found paydirt again on a 1-yard run by Barton, who had a big night with a game-high 177 yards on 18 carries.

"I was just thinking, 'First down after first down and maybe a touchdown,'" the junior said. "Just whatever helps the team."

Even though Barton was stopped on his conversion run, his touchdown, which came with 1:12 left in the first half, had the Mustangs in front by a comfortable 32-7 count.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Mustangs found paydirt again with 3:44 left in the game when they repeated the Dowd-to-Pacheco connection, this time from 11 yards out. Parnell carried the ball around left end for the two-point conversion and 40-7 Mustang lead.

East Newton returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and the PAT settled the score at 40-14 with 3:30 remaining.

Hoover said he was proud of the team effort with the defense not giving East Newton much chance to come up for air while the offense ran roughshod across the home team's field.

"We got great effort from a lot of different places tonight and that's a nice thing," he said. "We've got a lot of guys that can run it and I was proud of them tonight. I was proud of our guys up front for opening up a lot of holes and I was proud of our guys for running hard."

He added, "It's definitely one of the best games we've put together as a team. There's still a lot of things we can get better at, but I'm proud of how hard our kids played."

Barton said he was especially pleased with the work of the big guys up front: seniors Ivan Serna and Angel Mendoza and juniors Toby Moore, Cory Tuttle and Jayce Hitt.

"They did great," he said. "They always do real good for us. I always make sure to thank them every time I get a big run because it's all up to them."

Samuel Murphy added 52 yards on five carries to the McDonald County tally while Pacheco had four carries for 94 yards, Jordan Saylor four for 14, Weston Gordon five for 19 and Parnell two for nine.

Dowd completed 5 of 13 pass attempts for 72 yards and three TDs.

Weston Gordon added one catch for 13 yards to go with Pacheco's two for 36 and two TDs and Parnell's two for 23 and one score.

McDonald County's win stops a three-game losing streak and sends the Mustangs on the road with positive momentum to Marshfield, where they will face the Jays in the opening round of the district playoffs. It will be a rematch of the Week 2 meeting won by McDonald County, 35-13, at Anderson.

"There are a lot of positives we can pull from this win," said Hoover. "And there's still a lot of things we can get better at, definitely things we need to fix as we watch film and go through practice next week, because now it's win or go home.

"Everything we've been working on all year," he added, "we've got to put it into practice right now."

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County defenders Samuel Murphy (49), Cory Tuttle (78) and Weston Gordon (46) swarm East Newton running back Braxton Wolfe during their game at Granby on Friday, Oct. 21.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Junior Sam Barton (10) prepares to make a cut against East Newton defender Braxton Wolfe during McDonald County's 40-14 victory at Granby on Friday, Oct. 21. Barton led the Mustangs in the game with 177 yards on 18 carries.

