Mustangs Set For District Soccer Tournament

The McDonald County boys soccer team heads to Webb City for back-to-back games on Thursday and Saturday, one to close out the regular season and one to open district tournament play.

The Mustangs (5-12) will play their final regular season game Thursday against the Cardinals, who earned the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.

Call it a warmup for the Class 3, District 6 Tournament, which begins Saturday with four quarterfinals games. McDonald County, the No. 6 seed, will play No. 3 seed Belton at 4:15 p.m.

"Belton is a quality side," said McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey, "strong, athletic players with a high soccer IQ. We have had the opportunity to watch film on a couple of their matches. They have a lot of speed and they will try and capitalize on that with a really direct style of play.

"It should be a good match. We have really grown and developed into a side that will make it extremely difficult on the opposition."

The winner of the McDonald County-Belton game will advance to the district semifinals at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 against the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal matchup between No. 7 Carl Junction and No. 2 Willard.

The district finals match is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Webb City.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Webb City faces No. 8 Ruskin at 11 a.m. Saturday, and No. 4 Bolivar and No. 5 Grandview will play at 12:45 p.m.

The winners of those matches meet at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The Mustangs were in action on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Aurora. McDonald County had a 1-0 lead at halftime after Alejandro Cejudo scored off a header from a corner kick from Antonio De La Cruz.

However, Aurora erupted for four goals in the second half to take a 4-2 victory. Aurora converted a penalty kick shortly into the second half and then tacked on three more goals within the next 12 minutes. Francisco Blancas scored the Mustangs' second goal to set the final score.

On Oct. 20, the Mustangs hosted Joplin in their final home match of the season. Joplin won the match, 3-0.