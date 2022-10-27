MCHS Junior Hosts Car Show In Honor Of Brother Diagnosed With Kawasaki Disease

Editor's Note: The following story ran in the Oct. 20 issue of McDonald County Press, but with the incorrect date of the car show. The car show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, at McDonald County High School.

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School junior Kaitlyn Mustain will host a car show at the school on Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. Proceeds from Mustain's event will go to the Kawasaki Kids Foundation, a foundation that hits close to home.

Last summer, Mustain's life was turned upside down when her 12-year-old brother had to be taken to the emergency room. After facing an alarming fever that wouldn't break, coupled with other symptoms, Mustain's brother was seen by doctors and was confirmed to have Kawasaki disease.

Kawasaki disease is a condition that causes inflammation in the walls of blood vessels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "KD is a leading cause of acquired heart disease in the United States. Serious complications include coronary artery dilatations and aneurysms."

Mustain's brother, Juliano Perez, has faced a life change since his diagnosis.

"It's a disease that can affect the heart. I know with my brother, it affected some of his arteries," Mustain said. "It can cause permanent damage to the heart sometimes," Mustain said, looking small behind the gray table upon which she laid her hands.

Mustain said Perez and his mom are continually seeing doctors and getting lab work done -- a strange new normal for Perez.

"It's definitely put a big stressor on my stepmom," Mustain said. "And just having to constantly go to appointments, he has to get super long checkups, and then sometimes they have to take him to the lab and perform procedures."

Mustain said her goal with the car show is to raise money for the Kawasaki Kids Foundation, as well as bring more awareness to the disease. Mustain added that her brother was excited when learning about his sister's project, a project being done as an individual service project for the National Honor Society.

"He's definitely super excited that I'm doing something that is about him," Mustain said. "I think he was surprised that this is centered around his disease specifically."

Mustain's car show will have four categories: best of show, best interior, best engine compartment, people's choice award, and best Mustang. Registration fees are $25, and individuals who wish to register their vehicle can pay upon arrival. Registration begins at 2 p.m., judging begins at 3 p.m., and awards will be given at 5:30 p.m.

Mustain said there would be food and a DJ at the event. Mustain added that she hopes to see community members at the show to support the Kawasaki Kids Foundation and her individual service project.