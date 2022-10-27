McDonald County Volleyball Season Ends At District Tournament

The McDonald County volleyball team's 2022 season came to an end Saturday, Oct. 22, in the opening round of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament at Willard High School.

The Lady Mustangs were defeated 3-0 (25-2, 25-9, 25-10) against Carl Junction.

McDonald County's season ends with a 9-22-2 record.

"While our final match of the season was not our best performance, it was a season of immense growth," said McDonald County coach Logan Grab. "The team improved significantly throughout the season and experienced success throughout the second half of the season. I want to thank our seniors for their leadership and commitment to the program and look forward to the years to come with McDonald County High School volleyball. We have a vast amount of potential with our returning athletes and prospective newcomers, so I am looking forward to our future seasons together."

Carlie Martin led the Lady Mustangs with three kills, while Madi Parker had two and Savannah Leib one.

Jayden Forcum led with six assists and six digs, while Megan Elwood had four digs and one ace and Hay Nay Way three digs. Kayana Fields had one block.