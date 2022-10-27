McDonald County Press Obituaries for Oct. 27, 2022

Doris Marshall

March 24, 1928

Oct. 6, 2022

Doris Irene Marshall, 94 of Eudora, Kan., previously from Pineville, Mo., died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kan.

She was born March 24, 1928, in Lawrence, Kan. She married Jim Marshall on Nov. 30, 1973, in Lawrence, and together they owned and operated the Hole In The Wall Restaurant in Lawrence for several years. They moved to Pineville in 1990.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Marshall; daughters, Sheryl Parks, Carol Henry; sons, Danny Else, Duaine Else, George Parks; siblings, Olive Maude Pickett, Mary Clark, Aileen Else, Forest Evans.

She is survived by four sons, Bob Else of Eidson, Tenn., Dennis Else of Eddy, Texas, Harry Stone of Colorado Springs, Colo., Don Parks of Anderson, Mo., James Marshall Jr. of Bolivar, Mo.; three daughters, Kaye Exler of Eureka, Mo., Dodie Ortega of Eudora, Kan., Cherie Marshall of Lawrence; siblings, Philip Henry Evans of Olympia, Wash., Virginia Curtis-Kirk of Lawrence; and 27 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Gladys Marie Woodfill

July 11, 1924

Oct. 22, 2022

Gladys Marie Woodfill, 98, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born July 11, 1924, in Mooreland, Okla., to Curtis and Mabel (Smallwood) Parks. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed cleaning and working. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Pineville. She married L.G. "Jack" Woodfill on May 6, 1939, in Beaver, Okla.; he preceded her in death on July 11, 1987.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Helen Marie Medley, Anna Lou VanGilder; son-in-law, Dale Medley; siblings, Curtis Parks Jr., Helen Irene Parasich, Lillian Pauline Curtis; and a great-great-grandson, Kade Clark.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Jean Clark (Ferris) of Grove, Okla.; a son-in-law, Frank VanGilder of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and 10 grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.