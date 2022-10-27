MC Pom Donates $1,100 To Breast Cancer Foundation Of The Ozarks

PINEVILLE -- MC Pom, the McDonald County High School dance team, donated $1,100 to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, marking their fourth year of giving to the organization.

Funds for the donation were raised through the team's annual dance clinic and clinic T-shirt sales. Seventy students attended the clinic, allowing for a larger donation to be made by the team. This year's clinic had the largest turnout of the annual clinics to date.

Kelsie Lilly, a junior and third-year member of MC Pom, said the clinic was for kindergarteners through eighth graders. Lilly added that MC Pom team members had varying roles at the clinic, including teaching dances.

"We made up the dances by ourselves, we picked the songs by ourselves, and we taught them to the groups by ourselves," Lilly said.

Lilly said, in addition to the dancers raising money for the foundation, Eden LeGrand, MC Pom coach, had the girls learn more about breast cancer and breast cancer awareness, and encouraged them to share with others.

"Personally, I didn't know a lot of the things about breast cancer that I do now," Lilly said.

Lilly said she was glad to learn more about breast cancer, mentioning her great-grandma battled the cancer earlier in her life. Lilly said she learned more about the importance of mammograms and the likelihood of getting breast cancer regardless of family history.

Kaylee Banta, a senior and third-year member of MC Pom, said the team's donation was double what was donated last year.

"It's double what we donated last year," Banta said. "We had a lot more kids show up to our camp," Banta said, nodding.

Banta said MC Pom members worked to raise breast cancer awareness on their social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram.

"I posted a website that had information on different people's stories, and you could donate there," Banta said. "And then I posted a photo showing how you can check yourself at home and when to call if you have concerns."

Eden LeGrand, MC Pom coach, said the team donates to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks as it's a local organization, situated in Springfield, that can aid women in Southwest Missouri.

LeGrand said, in addition to raising money for the organization, she wanted the team to research breast cancer to understand more about it.

"I wanted them [MC Pom dancers] to care about it more, and I think some of them didn't realize how it affects them, and the importance of doing self-breast exams and telling your family members to go to the doctor regularly," LeGrand said. "As young women, they're still affected by this, and their family members can be affected by it."

LeGrand said breast cancer awareness is close to her heart as the ballet teacher at her dance studio was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

"A lot of the girls who also dance at the studio, this is a big thing for us, as our ballet teacher, Beth Hickman, she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year," LeGrand said. "So that really motivated me personally to try and get them motivated."

LeGrand said this year, all fall sports brought breast cancer awareness to light through their games and their efforts.

"All the coaches made sure to assign a game that would be for pink-out, and they had their athletes either wear pink or have pink tape on, so we had a lot of support from the other sports as well," LeGrand said, "So, I'm really happy about that, too."

LeGrand said at the end of the day, she was proud of her team for raising money and awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.