Kearney Rally Ends MCHS Softball Season

KEARNEY -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs saw their softball season come to an end by virtue of a 6-4 loss to the Kearney Bulldogs in their Class 4 State Quarterfinal contest played at Kearney on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Kearney (24-8), the District 8 champion, advances to the Class 4 State Semifinals in Springfield with the win over District 7 champion McDonald County (23-10).

"I'm very, very proud of our effort," McDonald County head coach Heath Alumbaugh said after the game. "That's a grinder of a game right there between two very good clubs."

The Lady Mustangs ripped the ball from the start, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a double by Carlee Cooper and RBI single to right field by Jaci Frencken, who added a two-run home run in the third to give McDonald County a 3-0 advantage.

After being held without a hit by McDonald County hurler Nevaeh Dodson over the first two innings, the Bulldogs fought back with two runs in the bottom of the third before tying it in the fourth when freshman Brooke Paalhar hit a leadoff double to the fence in left and scored on an infield error.

The Lady Mustangs countered with a solo home run by Cooper in the fifth, sending McDonald County back in front, 4-3.

The momentum went back to Kearney in the bottom of the inning. Macelyn Morrow reached on a two-out infield single and Jadyn Barnes was hit by a pitch. Morrow then scored on a double by Paalhar and Barnes put the Bulldogs in front for good when she scored on a passed ball for a 5-4 lead.

Analisa Ramirez kicked off the McDonald County sixth with a leadoff walk, but two fly ball outs to right -- sandwiched around an infield ground out -- ended the threat.

Mackenzie Herndon opened the home half of the inning with a single for Kearney and, after a fielder's choice, allowed courtesy runner Briana Reynolds to advance to second. Ryleigh Van Emmerik laced a single up the middle, scoring Reynolds and sending Kearney in front, 6-4.

The Lady Mustangs threatened again in their final at-bat when Dodson reached on a one-out looping single down the line in left. After a fly ball out to right for the second out, Frencken was issued her second intentional walk since homering in the third.

"We had some knowledge on her," said Kearney head coach Katelyn Birchfield. "We knew she was a home run and RBI record holder for them and so we knew she was going to be a tough out. The first time she got up she hit a single, which wasn't too bad, but then the next time she just drilled it and I was like, 'Yeah, we're not going to take a chance on that anymore.' So strategically we tried to take the bat out of her hands and try to keep the momentum on our side."

McDonald County's Katelyn Townsend then scorched a head-high line drive back to the pitcher, who snagged the laser shot out of the air to end the game.

"I don't know that we have hit balls that hard throughout an entire game all year. Right at people at times," said Alumbaugh. "Up and down the lineup we hit balls hard tonight. Sometimes the softball gods look down and say, 'It's not your night.' And that's the way it was tonight."

McDonald County and Kearney battled hard throughout the contest, trading shots like two boxers fighting for a heavyweight title.

"There's eight teams left, and every one of those eight teams can hit and every one of them can pitch, no question about it," said Alumbaugh. "It seemed like (Kearney) had a lot of long at-bats -- eight-, nine-, 10-pitch at-bats -- where they just kept battling and battling and found ways to put the ball in play. Unfortunately for us, some of those dropped in."

"McDonald County is a fantastic team," said Birchfield. "They came out early and scored some runs and their pitcher really shut us down in the beginning. They were great."

Alumbaugh commended Dodson for another tough outing in the circle for the Lady Mustangs.

"Nevaeh did what she has done all year long and that's give us a chance in the circle," he said.

Birchfield said scratching out any kind of a hit against her simply came down to taking pitches.

"Our hitters just decided to see some more pitches and wait for the pitches that were good for them," she said. "Chasing her really great rise ball was something we started out doing at the beginning, then we settled down and saw some more pitches and fouled off the pitches we needed to until we got the pitches we wanted. Then we were able to make some good things happen."

Kearney now advances to the final four for the first time since winning the state championship in 2009, the same year the Bulldogs last won a district title.